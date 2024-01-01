Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster agree pet custody terms

Shantel VanSanten and Hallmark's Victor Webster have finalised their divorce, which includes a custody arrangement for their pets.

The One Tree Hill alum (also known for starring on The Boys and FBI) and Webster reached a settlement in mediation and have made a plan for their furry friends - including late return fees, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Webster will have custody of their dog, Nova, but VanSanten will be able to visit the pooch for extended periods. When VanSanten has the dog, she's required to share updates about Nova's location. If she takes Nova for longer than three weeks, VanSanten has to pay Webster $10,000 (£7,900) per day that the dog is not returned.

The pair's cats, Finnegan and Phillippa, are in the custody of Webster's brother, Vince.

The couple also reached a split agreement for their finances, including the sale of their Los Angeles home. VanSanten will pay $25,000 (£19,800) to equalise the split. Neither VanSanten nor Webster will receive spousal support.

VanSanten and Webster, who met on the set of the Hallmark Channel movie Love Blossoms in 2017, became engaged in February 2021.

They tied the knot that August in the first of three ceremonies. They wed for a second time in Napa, California, that October, and exchanged vows again in her Minnesota hometown.

In April 2023, Webster filed for divorce. He listed their date of separation as 10 January 2023, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.