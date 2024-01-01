Tina Knowles praises granddaughter Blue Ivy on BET Award

Tina Knowles has lavished praise on the multi-talented Blue Ivy for winning the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards.

Beyoncé's mum took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate the 12-year-old.

"Congratulations my Blue Blue!" the doting grandmother shared. "I marvel at your talent, your beauty, your intelligence, but I am most proud of your kindness and down-to-earth attitude. Never attention-seeking, just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time," she wrote alongside a photo of Blue.

"You play sports, play the piano, dance like a pro, paint like a fine artist, draw so well, sing so beautifully," she went on, in the lengthy post.

"And in spite of all the challenged adults who struggle with the green-eyed monster disease, in true Carter/Knowles/Beyoncé tradition, it just motivates you to keep it moving."

Carter was honoured with the YoungStars Award at the annual BET ceremony on Sunday evening. After her win, Beyoncé also congratulated the youngster saying, "Congratulations to Blue Ivy Carter on winning the 2024 BET YoungStars Award!"

Carter made history back in 2020 when, at just eight years old, she won the BET HER Award for Brown Skin Girl.

The young award-winner was born on 7 January 2012, to Beyoncé and Jay-Z in New York City.

The proud parents also share seven-year-old fraternal twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.