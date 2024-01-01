Luke Bryan reveals Katy Perry's possible replacement on American Idol

Luke Bryan has revealed the pop stars who are in talks to replace Katy Perry on American Idol.

The Teenage Dream singer left the talent competition in May after seven seasons as a judge alongside Bryan and Lionel Richie, leaving producers hunting for a replacement.

In an interview with Billboard, Bryan divulged three pop stars who could potentially follow in Perry's footsteps.

"I've said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," the county singer shared.

However, Bryan noted that he and Richie still don't know if they will return to the judging panel for the upcoming 23rd season.

"It's been interesting," the singer said. "It's been something Disney (has) been really tight-lipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan. We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

Pink has previously voiced her reluctance about judging hopefuls, telling Entertainment Tonight that she liked her "day job" and didn't enjoy "hurting people's feelings".

However, Trainor revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she has been begging for her "dream job".

"I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don't really have the final say... but I have begged for this job... it's my favourite show - I've watched it since I was a child," the All About That Bass star gushed.

Cyrus previously served as a coach on the rival singing show The Voice for two seasons.