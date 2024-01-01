Lindsay Lohan felt like 'a little kid again' returning to Disney studio for Freaky Friday 2

Lindsay Lohan felt like "a little kid again" when she returned to the Disney lot to film Freaky Friday 2.

The Mean Girls actress and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis posed outside of their trailers on the Disney lot to celebrate the start of production on the body-swap comedy sequel last week.

In an interview with Nightline, Lohan, 38, admitted being back at Disney made her think of all the films she made with the studio when she was young.

"I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that's not just Freaky Friday for me," she shared. "That's The Parent Trap, that's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, that's Herbie. It's so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again."

In the 2003 film, a remake of the 1976 Disney original, Lohan and Curtis played a bickering mother and daughter who swap bodies.

In the sequel, Lohan's character Anna has a daughter of her own and is preparing to take on a stepdaughter with her new marriage. A new version of the body swap will ensue, but details are currently being kept under wraps.

Reflecting on the shoot so far, The Parent Trap said, "It's fantastic, I mean, we all just have so much fun and it's so great to have that on set. You just always really want to have a good time. It's a lot of love, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs. It's a great experience."

She continued, "Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years. You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you're really close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it's like you never separated."

Freaky Friday 2 will be released in cinemas in 2025.