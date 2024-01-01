Dean McDermott celebrates sobriety after addiction caused Tori Spelling divorce

Dean McDermott has celebrated his first year of sobriety and after he admitted addiction ruined his marriage to Tori Spelling.

The 57-year-old Canadian actor took to social media on Tuesday to highlight that he had spent a full year of living without alcohol.

He shared a photograph of a sign stating "1 Year, 12 Months, 365 Days, 8,760 Hours" alongside a number of sobriety coins and a painting of tallied days.

He wrote alongside the image, "Last week was an incredible week of love, hugs and recovery. Thank you to my Sponsor, my Sponsee Brothers and everyone in the fellowship for celebrating my 1 year birthday. A special thanks to @_harmonyplace J,D and H for saving my life.

He also shared some words of encouragement to others who may be struggling with addictions by urging them to seek help.

He wrote, "If you're struggling with addiction, just surrender and ask for help. We're here waiting for you, to love you, until you love yourself. A beautiful life awaits you. Just reach out your hand. #recovery #change."

Dean was married to actress Tori, with whom he shares five children, in 2006 but they split in June last year.

Admitting his alcohol dependency contributed to the marriage breakdown, he told the Daily Mail last November, "Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn't -- it ended up in isolation. That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn't do it anymore."