Kerry Washington makes searing observation about Donald Trump's conviction

Kerry Washington has blasted the American legal system in light of Donald Trump's recent conviction.

Earlier this year, 78-year-old former president Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a sensational court case.

However, the conviction is not stopping the reality star turned politician from running for re-election this year - a fact that Kerry, 47, has seized upon.

She told Bustle magazine, "Everything has changed in terms of how I feel about the so-called justice system.

"We're in such an interesting moment when it comes to (the question of), 'What is a felon?' I love what people have been sharing on social media, (saying that) if a person who is a convicted felon can still run for president, then we should be removing that box from job applications."

The Scandal actress also thinks the outcome of president Trump's trial should affect laws relating to felons and voting.

She observed, "The irony is that (Gov.) Ron DeSantis has been trying to make it impossible in Trump's home state (for felons to vote). A bill was passed in Florida to allow formerly incarcerated folks to vote, and DeSantis has been trying to do everything he can to (undercut) that. Donald Trump may not be able to vote in his home state."

Donald Trump had been due to be sentenced on 11 July after being found guilty in a New York court in May, but this has now been delayed until September as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has requested more time to argue he should have been immune from the charges he has faced.