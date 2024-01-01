Lucy Hale and Johnny Lowe fuel dating rumours

Lucy Hale and Johnny Lowe appear to be dating.

The Pretty Little Liars actor was spotted stepping out with Rob Lowe's son to grab lunch at a Mexican restaurant in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Despite persistent dating rumours, the pair have not yet spoken publicly about their relationship status.

They were first linked by fans in April this year after the Which Brings Me to You actor left a supportive comment on Lowe's social media post marking six years of sobriety.

"Six years ago today I took my last sip of alcohol. If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out. Ask for help. I did and it changed my life," John shared via Instagram.

Hale responded, "This is amazing. You are amazing. Bright and shiny human."

Hale has also chosen to live a clean lifestyle. The Pretty Little Liars alum marked one year of sobriety by publicly opening up about her experience via Instagram in February 2023.

Hale is best known for her roles as Becca Sommers in Bionic Woman, Rose Baker in Privileged, Sherrie in the horror film Scream 4, and Aria Montgomery on the ABC hit series Pretty Little Liars.

She has previously been romantically linked with actor Skeet Ulrich, country singer Joel Crouse, and Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie, among others.