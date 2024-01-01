Alice Evans claims divorce from Ioan Gruffudd means she can't 'afford to feed their children'

Alice Evans has accused ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd of failing to pay child support, meaning she can't afford "to put food on the table."

The warring couple split in 2021, and since then have been embroiled in a messy divorce.

Although it appeared Alice and actor Ioan Gruffudd, 50, had resolved their settlement in May, now Alice has filed legal documents claiming her ex-husband isn't supporting her financially.

The documents, obtained by DailyMail.com, state she has "100 per cent" custody of the couple's daughters, Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10, but has received no financial support from him since their custody agreement was settled two months ago.

"While I am struggling to put food on the table for the children, Ioan is jet setting around the world," the 55-year old states in the documents.

She claims that Ioan has "purchased an expensive engagement ring for his fiancée" (Bianca Wallace), and that he "recently purchased new Rolex watches", as well "jetting around the world" on a press tour for the latest Bad Boys film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and living a "lavish lifestyle."

Alice has requested her ex pays her spousal and child support until their financial trial which is due to take place in August.

Her lawyer Janina Verano claims Ioan has not seen his children outside of reunification therapy since May, and hasn't "exercised his court ordered right" to have a telephone call with them three times a week.

Alice and Ioan married in 2007 and were together for 14 years. Ioan got engaged to Bianca Wallace in January of this year.