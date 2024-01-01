Matthew Perry's net worth revealed

Matthew Perry, who earned millions from his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends, reportedly had a personal wealth of $1.5 million (£1.2 million).

The late actor's personal funds were added to a living trust worth over $120 million (£95 million).

Perry left a will with numerous beneficiaries, according to court filings reported by the US Sun.

Perry previously established the Alvy Singer Living Trust, which is named after Woody Allen's character in the movie Annie Hall.

He chose his father John Perry, mother Suzanne Morrison, and half-sister Caitlin Morrison as his beneficiaries, along with ex-girlfriend, Rachel Dunn, whom the actor dated from 2003 to 2004.

Documents state he owned no property in California at the time of his death.

The Sun confirmed the $6 million Pacific Palisades home where he died is in the name of his longtime business manager, Lisa Ferguson, and is not yet on the market.

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub at the property in October last year. An assistant dragged him out of the water and called 911, but he was unable to be saved.

After Perry's passing, autopsy reports revealed he died from an acute effect of Ketamine overdose. Although he was understood to be treating depression with the drug at the time, the dose found in his body was reportedly not for medical purposes.