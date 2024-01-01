Ryan Reynolds reignites rumours Taylor Swift will make a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds has reignited rumours Taylor Swift will make a cameo in his upcoming movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actor posted a photo to his Instagram page that appeared to be inspired by Taylor's Evermore album cover.

Ryan was wearing Deadpool's red suit, and has samurai swords strapped to his back, replicating the image of Taylor facing out to a forest, with a plait down her back. He set the Instagram post of the tune of Evermore, the title track from the Grammy-nominated album.

Fans have long speculated that the shot on the Evermore album cover was taken at a property owned by Ryan and his wife Blake Lively.

Taylor and Blake have been good friends since 2015.

Rumours first started that the Grammy-award winning singer may make a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie last year, when she posted a photo of her hanging out with Ryan, and Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the film. The three of them, along with Blake, were then seen watching one of Travis Kelce's games together.

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine shows a pair of woman's legs walking through rubble. Soon after the trailer was released, the official

IMAX Instagram account uploaded a poster for the film that showed Deadpool and Wolverine wearing Eras Tour-inspired friendship bracelets. It's believed Taylor may play the part of Dazzler, Lady Deadpool or The Blonde Phantom in the movie.

The film also stars Emma Corrin, Stefan Kapicic, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni and Jennifer Garner.