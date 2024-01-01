Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were 'workout buddies' before falling in love

Travis Barker has revealed that he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker bonded over their love of exercise and wellness.

The couple first started dating in 2020 after being friends for several years. They were married in 2022. Now the Blink 182 drummer has attributed their shared love of fitness to first sparking their relationship.

"It's one of the main reasons we were so close," Travis, 48, told People magazine. "We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship - we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."

The couple welcomed son Rocky last November, and Travis believes staying physically and mentally healthy has helped them both cope with the demands of being new parents.

"We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out," he said. He also starts his day by "walking 30 minutes while I consume some sort of audiobook or podcast. And I do the same thing at night because I've always struggled with sleeping, especially after shows when I'm wound up and hyper. I've just found wellness and working out is so critical for everything that I do."

The couple also love healthy eating. Travis revealed Kourtney, 45, makes a "really good avocado shake" that he's "just made that evolve a little bit and I made my own. We're both really into wellness. I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She's introduced me to particular foods."

The couple eat a mainly vegan diet, with Kourtney choosing "a vegan diet probably about 75 percent of the time. She's been great," he said. "It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness."