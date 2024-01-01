Will Reeve to make cameo in upcoming Superman movie to honour his dad Christopher

Christopher Reeve's son, Will Reeve, is set to make a cameo in the upcoming Superman movie.

Will, who is an ABC News correspondent in real life, was spotted filming a scene of the movie in Cleveland. He'll reportedly play a TV news reporter in the movie.

The 32-year-old "received a hug from director James Gunn and a round of applause from cast and crew members on set," after finishing his scene, according to local news outlet Cleveland.com.

Will's dad Christopher played Superman in the 1978 movie, and for three sequels between 1980 and 1987.

In 1995 he was thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition and was left a quadriplegic. He died of heart failure in 2004, aged 52.

At this year's Sundance Film Festival, the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, showed how the actor's life changed after his accident, and how it spurred him on to become an activist for spinal cord injury treatments and disability rights.

Will appeared on the documentary, along with his half brother and sister Alexandra and Matthew. Will's mum, Dana Reeve, died in 2006 from lung cancer.

The new Superman movie stars David Corenswet as the iconic superhero. Former Superman actor Henry Cavill will not reprise his role.

"I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," Henry, 41, wrote on Instagram in December 2022.

"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

Superman is due to be released in July 2025.