Dua Lipa makes Callum Turner relationship Instagram official

Dua Lipa has made her relationship with actor Callum Turner Instagram official.

The New Rules singer headlined Glastonbury festival on the Friday night and stayed on the Worthy Farm site for the whole weekend, partying with her friends, family and boyfriend.

She posted a carousel of snaps from the Somerset festival on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing two pictures of her and the Masters of the Air actor. The first image shows Callum planting a kiss on Dua as they walk around the site and the second shows them deep in conversation as they lay on the grass next to each other.

Dua, 28, captioned the recap post, "Dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual."

After her headlining performance on Friday, the pop star gushed on Instagram, "BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!!! HEADLINING GLASTONBURY 2024 ~ BEYOND MY WILDEST DREAMS AND IM STILL TAKING IT ALL IN!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO CAME TO SEE US! BELIEVE IN THE MAGIC BECAUSE IT'S REAL (sic)!!!"

The Hotter Than Hell singer was first romantically linked to the 34-year-old British actor in January when they were spotted getting cosy and dancing together at the after-party following the London premiere of his TV show Masters of the Air.

Dua previously dated director Romain Gavras, model Anwar Hadid, singer Paul Klein and chef Isaac Carew, while Callum was in a relationship with actress Vanessa Kirby between 2015 and 2019.