Ian McKellen suffered 'wrist and neck' injuries during stage fall

Ian McKellen injured his neck and wrist when he fell from a London theatre stage last month.

The 85-year-old actor fell off stage after a fight scene during Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London on 17 June. He had hoped to be recovered in time for the production's national tour, however, it was announced this week that he would not return to the role.

Taking to X/Twitter on Tuesday, The Lord of the Rings actor explained to his followers that his injuries needed more time to heal.

"Just two weeks after my accident onstage I want to assure my many well-wishers that the injuries (to wrist and neck) are on the mend. My doctors promise a complete recovery - but only if I avoid work over the next few weeks," he wrote.

McKellen's understudy David Semark replaced him as Sir John Falstaff for the final London dates. He will continue in the role for the national tour, which runs from 3 to 27 July.

The veteran actor continued, "Meanwhile the show goes on and the Player Kings company start their four weeks' tour without me. My understudy David Semark, who with panache took over for the final performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End of London, will play Falstaff again in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

"Any actor will say that missing a performance feels somewhat shameful, even when he is not to blame. None of us ever wants to let down our audience. But Robert Icke's masterful production remains intact."

McKellen concluded his post by encouraging his followers to see the play, which merges William Shakespeare's Henry IV Parts 1 & 2, for themselves.