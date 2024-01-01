Emma Roberts will never date actors again

Emma Roberts has declared that she will never date an actor again.

The 33-year-old actress has opened up about why she has sworn off dating other actors.

In a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Emma revealed that she is currently in a relationship with someone who is involved in the entertainment industry but is not an actor.

"One day the veil was lifted and I didn't want to date actors anymore," the Scream Queens actress explained. "It's hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I'm trying to think if I've seen it done successfully."

Emma has dated several actors in the past, including American Horror Story star Evan Peters and Four Brothers actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares a three-year-old son, Rhodes.

The actress added that she found it "extremely difficult" to date method actors.

"Also, the actors I've been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with - at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing," the Wild Child star told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma revealed that the man she is currently dating is not "online".

"If you want to send a girl crazy, don't have Instagram," she joked.