Christina Applegate shares bucket list goals amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has set out the huge life goals she wants to achieve "with the days I have left" amid her multiple sclerosis battle.

The 52-year-old American actress shocked fans in August 2021 when she shared the news that she had been diagnosed with the neurological condition.

She has been bravely sharing her experiences of living with the disease and is keeping her outlook optimistic.

In a social media post that she shared on Wednesday, the Dead To Me star wrote via X, "There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life. I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying."

The star alarmed fans last month when she shared an update via her MeSsy podcast, to explain that she was feeling down about her condition.

She said at the time, "I'm in a depression right now, which I don't think I've felt for years. Like a real, f**k-it-all depression where it's kind of scaring me, too, a little bit because it feels really fatalistic.... This is being really honest ... I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore."

She later clarified her remarks, telling podcast co-star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, "I was talking about some dark stuff I was thinking and feeling... this is our safe place to get those things out because when we hold things in, we give them power... (I'm) not sitting here on suicide watch".