Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, shares cancer scare

Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, has shared her frightening breast cancer scare after finding a lump in her body.

The Twilight actor and the Californian nurse have been married since 2022 and they co-host a podcast called The Squeeze together.

During Wednesday's episode, Mrs Lautner shared her health scare ordeal while encouraging other women to check their breasts for abnormalities.

Recalling checking herself in the shower, she said, "I kinda, like, paused for a second and was like, 'Wait. What?' And then I pressed on it again and started to feel it. And there was this hard lump there."

She went on to explain that she "froze" and started to panic, detailing, "Feeling something that is foreign in your body, especially there, it was terrifying, and I just kind of like immediately started bawling."

Her husband was also distressed by the news, and admitted, "When you told me, I was terrified but trying not to show you that I was terrified... I (didn't) want you any more worried than you were."

Fortunately, the nurse was given the all-clear following an ultrasound.

Mrs Lautner said, "The tissue can just, like, move around hormonally. It can change. It's still there to this day, and it hasn't gone away... It's weird and scary because you can only feel it going from one direction. It could have been there for who knows how long."

Urging other women to check themselves in the shower, she added, "Breast cancer doesn't run in my family, but I've had a lot of cancer within my family, so I think that's why I was also very scared. It's also just important for people to know - as hard as it is - to know that it is very normal for that to happen."