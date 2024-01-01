Ellen DeGeneres cancels four shows on stand-up tour

Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled four of her Ellen's Last Stand ... Up comedy shows.

Shows scheduled in July and August for Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago have been cancelled, according to an announcement on the Ticketmaster website.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organiser has had to cancel your event," the company shared in a statement on the site. "You don't need to do a thing. We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organiser. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."

DeGeneres has not given a reason as to why the shows have been cancelled. Her tour began in June.

Apart from Dallas, where she only had one show planned, DeGeneres will still appear for other shows in San Francisco, Seattle and (sold-out) Chicago.

Ellen is next scheduled to perform on Monday 8 July at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado.

Ellen's Last Stand ... Up is the comedian's first touring show since the 2022 end of her eponymous daytime talk show, which came after she faced claims of a toxic workplace.

Previously, DeGeneres has announced she would release a second and final Netflix special before the end of this year. The comedian's 2018 Netflix special, Relatable, was the first of a two-special deal with Netflix.

On 16 August, DeGeneres and her wife - retired actress Portia de Rossi - will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary.