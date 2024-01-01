Vanessa Hudgens gives birth

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are now a family of three.

The High School Musical star was spotted with her newborn for the first time as she left hospital with her husband, basketball star Cole Tucker, in Los Angeles on Wednesday 3 July.

The new mum was wheeled out of the hospital in a blue wheelchair by Tucker and a female nurse.

Hudgens was seen cradling her newborn and looked smitten with her precious baby, who was swaddled in a white blanket and matching cap.

Hudgens announced her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars in March this year, where she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

She later shared a photograph via Instagram of herself and Tucker with a quote from the 1994 sports film Angels in the Outfield, "You can call it faith, you can call it angels, you can call it whatever you want."

The Disney star and MLB player's romance rumours began in November 2020, when they were first seen together holding hands in Los Angeles.

The pair wed in Tulum, Mexico on 2 December three years later.