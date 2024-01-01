Stormy Daniels believes it's 'not fair' she owes Donald Trump $600,000

Stormy Daniels has spoken out about the fact she owes Donald Trump over half a million dollars.

The adult film star, who accused the former President of giving her hush money to keep quiet about their alleged sexual encounter, now owes Trump $600,000 (£470,000) in legal costs after a defamation case she brought against him was dismissed.

Last month in New York, Trump was criminally convicted last month for defaming another sexual assault accuser, E.Jean Carroll.

"How is it fair that I have better, more compelling evidence than E. Jean Carroll? And I'm glad she won. They continue to hand her money like it's f**ing candy," the 45-year-old said on the Daily Mail's podcast, Everything I Know About Me.

"She's up to almost $90 million. (£70.58 million) Because it was ruled that Donald Trump defamed her by calling her a con job and a whack job and a liar. Same three sentences about me. I owe him $600,000 (£470,000) and they're trying to take (my husband) Barrett's house. It's so ridiculous and absurd. Like I can't even make it up. The jokes write themselves."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, met Trump in 2006 at a golfing event, where they had an alleged sexual encounter.

She reportedly secured a $130,000 (£101,000) hush money payment to stop her speaking about the incident when he ran for president in 2016.

She sued Trump, 77, for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a "total con job." A judge threw out the case in 2018.