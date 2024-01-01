Kris Jenner advised to have ovaries removed after tumour diagnosis

Kris Jenner was advised to have her ovaries removed after doctors discovered a cyst and tumour on them.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family matriarch tearfully told her children Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in Aspen, Colorado that the doctor had found "a cyst and like a little tumour on my ovary".

She then shared the treatment plan, saying, "So I went to the doctor and Doctor A said I've got to have my ovaries taken out. And I'm just really emotional about it because you know they came in handy with you guys."

In a confessional, the 68-year-old explained that she felt so emotional about losing the reproductive organs because that's where all her six children "were conceived and that's where they were grown".

Kris, who is also mother to Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, added, "So (it's a) very sacred place to me."

During the discussion with her family, she continued, "It's also a thing about getting older. It's a sign of 'we're done with this part of your life.' It's a whole chapter that's just closed."

The momager's children rallied around her after she revealed her health news. Kourtney, talking over the phone, said she understood her mum's position and explained, "I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created."

Kim also stated that she was "really sad" for Kris, adding, "I couldn't even imagine being in that situation."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were photographed in Aspen in January, meaning the health news was revealed almost six months ago. It is likely Kris has already privately undergone the surgery.