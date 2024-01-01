Eddie Murphy shares hope of welcoming 'funny' grandchild

Eddie Murphy has shared his views on his son's dating life - giving his verdict on the possible new grandchild that he might welcome.

The 63-year-old Beverly Hills Cop star is already a father to 10 children and grandfather of one.

But he hopes his family could expand even further now that his son, Eric Murphy, is dating Jasmin Page - who just happens to be the daughter of Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence.

"They're both beautiful, they look amazing together," Eddie told CBS Mornings while discussing his son and Jasmin's blossoming romance.

Acknowledging that any child that Eric and Jasmin welcome would have both him and Martin as grandfathers, Eddie joked, "And it's funny, everybody's like, 'What is that baby gonna be funny?' Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby."

He added, "If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny."

Jasmin is the eldest daughter of Martin and his ex-wife, producer Patricia Southall, while Eric is the son of Eddie and ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

His son, Christian, is shared with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood, while daughters Bella, Zola, Shayne and Bria, plus son Myles are shared with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

The comedian shares daughter Angel with Spice Girl Mel B, and also shares son Max and daughter Izzy with fiancée Paige Butcher .

In 2019, Eddie became a first time grandfather when his son, Myles, welcomed a daughter named Evie Isla.