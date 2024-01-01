Miriam Margolyes reveals impressive amount she earns on Cameo

Miriam Margolyes has opened up about the impressive income she has created from making personalised videos via Cameo.

The 83-year-old Harry Potter actress has earned a six-figure salary since she turned her hand to making short video clips for fans for a $170 (£135) fee.

The notoriously potty-mouthed star appeared on ITV lunchtime talk show Loose Women on Thursday and revealed, "Since Covid I have made £365,000 through cameos and personalised videos."

Explaining she hopes to fund care in later life, she said, "One day I will need carers. I want to be comfortable and I want them to be properly paid for. It is really because I want to make money though and they pay me to do it."

Show host Kaye Adams asked, "Is there anything you wouldn't do for money?'" prompting Miriam to reply, "I wouldn't eat s***. Am I allowed to say that?"

After being told "No," by the show host, the British-Australian star then hastily added, "Oh ok I wouldn't eat faeces."

Last year, Miriam's fans were concerned when she shared via social media that she had been hospitalised with a chest infection.

Sharing an update via Facebook at the time, the actress, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film series, said she was glad to be "resting" and thanked "the very fine doctors and nurses" for taking care of her before going on to recover from the illness.