Sam Neill gives cancer update

Sam Neill has shared an update on his heartbreaking cancer battle.

The Jurassic Park star first revealed last year that he was fighting stage three blood cancer - a rare cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Despite the tragic outlook, Neill has remained optimistic in his latest update.

The actor and wine-maker says he feels "great to be alive" after undergoing gruelling treatment while filming his TV mini-series The Twelve.

He told The Herald Sun that the treatment was, however, having a big impact on his ability to live his life.

"It's just meant that every second week it was a case of forget about the weekend because that would be a bit grim," he explained of his treatment schedule.

"But other than that, it's great to be alive and working and in beautiful places."

After initial chemotherapy treatment failed to work, doctors switched the actor and wine-maker to a new anti-cancer drug which has put him in remission for more than 12 months.

Neill has to take infusions every two weeks for the rest of his life. However, the drug will stop working eventually.

Last year, Sam insisted while he wasn't afraid of death after battling the disease, he "would be annoyed" because he still has plenty he wants to achieve.