Eva Longoria gives update on Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria has spoken about rumours of a reboot of the hit show, Desperate Housewives.

"Everybody asks me a hundred times a day if we're going to do a reboot and I'd be the first one to sign up," the actress said on Loose Women. "I'd be on Wisteria Lane right now waiting for the crew because I loved my time on that show, I loved all the women. And I miss Gaby, I miss being in her skin."

The 49-year-old added that she's still friends with the rest of the cast, including Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Teri Hatcher.

"I talk to a lot of the girls a lot of the time," she said. "They were such a big part of my life... I will always be so grateful to those women who took me under their wing and showed me the way."

Eva played the role of Gabrielle Solis, who was often seen in her underwear and taking part in steamy scenes. During the interview she reflected on the fact there was no intimacy coordinator on set back in 2004 when the show first aired.

"It's funny because my naivety was a good thing back then because I was like 'yeah ok' and we were on Network Television which is very different from streaming so we weren't that risky... but I'm so happy that there are intimacy coordinators now!"

Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012. Eva won a Golden Globe nomination and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role.

Eva is currently starring in Apple TV comedy drama, Land of Women.