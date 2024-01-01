Carole and Michael Middleton attend Wimbledon without Catherine, Princess of Wales

Carole and Michael Middleton have attended Wimbledon without their daughter.

Catherine, Princess of Wales has been a patron of the All England Club since 2016, and is usually a regular in the royal box at the tennis tournament.

She is yet to make an appearance this year, staying out of the public eye as she continues treatment for an unnamed cancer.

In June, All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told the Telegraph Sport, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Carole, 69, and Michael, 74, were dressed smartly for their appearance and sat the Royal Box amongst other high profile people including Seb Coe, Bear Grylls and Pat Cummins. They watched Novak Djokovic play in a second round match against Britain's Jacob Fearnley.

If Catherine does manage to attend the tournament before it ends on 14 July, it will be her second public appearance this year. She joined the rest of the royal family in the annual Trooping the Colour on 14 June.

Earlier in June, she released a message writing on social media, writing "There are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."