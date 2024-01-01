Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend Fourth of July holiday apart

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have spent the Fourth of July long weekend on opposite coasts.

Affleck was spotted hanging out with two of his kids on the West Coast, while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, celebrated the long weekend across the country.

The Argo actor was photographed enjoying a ramen outing with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's kids, Violet and Seraphina, at Kaz The Soba Place in Los Angeles.

At one point, Affleck flashed a rare smile as Violet put her arm around the Oscar winner's neck and chatted with him on the walk to the eatery.

Meanwhile, Lopez was active on social media on the East Coast, and teased her holiday plans for the Fourth of July weekend.

The On the Floor singer reposted a video meme of a girl and a guy having quite the dance-off, and captioned the Instagram Story, "Long weekend mood..."

A few hours later, Lopez posted a selfie video of herself smiling while sitting in the front seat of a convertible with two other people.

"Bom dia meu povo," she wrote over it, which translates to, "Good morning my people".

She was spotted wearing a crop top with the phrase, "JLo Be My Mama," emblazoned across it in New York City that same day.

Affleck and Lopez - who have been married since 2022 - have been at the centre of separation speculation ever since he moved out of their shared home and into a rental property in May.