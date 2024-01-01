Johnny Depp ramps up art career

Johnny Depp is ramping up his sideline in art during an extended London stay.

The movie star, who has been in the UK for the past six months, has been renting an art studio in London's West End and is throwing himself into his sideline as an artist, reports The Daily Mail.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star has painted for years, but his first foray into the world of commercial art came in 2022, when he raised $3.8 million (£3 million) in a few hours by selling prints from his debut collection.

The pics featured four people who inspired him - Rolling Stone Keith Richards, actress Liz Taylor, actor Al Pacino and singer Bob Dylan - and were embellished with characteristic freehand flourishes.

The website of his gallery, Castle Fine Art, crashed due to the volume of interest from fans, alerted by a post to his 27 million followers on Instagram.

At the time Depp wrote, "I've always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

Last summer, another set of prints were sold by the same gallery over a 13-day period. Titled Five, the pieces showed Depp as he approached the fifth year of his legal battle with former wife Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, the actor has been busy editing the movie Modi, a passion project about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

Depp is set to play Satan in upcoming film The Carnival At The End Of Days. The apocalyptic comedy is due to start shooting in January 2025.