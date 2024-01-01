Vanessa Hudgens criticises media for revealing child's arrival

Vanessa Hudgens has criticised the media for revealing her child's arrival.

The High School Musical alum took to Instagram on Thursday night to blast the press for violating her privacy by publishing photos of her leaving the hospital with her newborn baby.

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," Vanessa, 35, wrote on her Stories.

TMZ reported that the actress and her husband, baseball star Cole Tucker, welcomed their first baby together in Los Angeles on 3 July.

The outlet published photos of Vanessa leaving the hospital in a wheelchair with her baby and husband.

In her post, the Spring Breakers star confirmed that her family is doing well following the birth of the baby.

"Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy," she wrote.

Vanessa revealed she was pregnant on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars.

The actress and Cole, 28, sparked dating rumours in 2020 and confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day the following year. The couple announced their engagement in 2022 and tied the knot in December 2023.