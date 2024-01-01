Kelly Osbourne insists son isn't scared of Sid Wilson's Slipknot mask

Kelly Osbourne has insisted her son isn't scared of his father Sid Wilson's Slipknot mask.

The TV personality and heavy metal musician introduced their son Sidney to the creepy gas mask-inspired face covering gradually so he wouldn't be freaked out by his dad's onstage appearance.

"I thought he was going to (be scared of it) and it's something that we introduced very slowly and we waited until he was at least a year old but as soon as (his dad) puts the mask on, he finds it so hilarious," Kelly said on The Osbournes Podcast.

The 39-year-old noted that Sidney, who was born in late 2022, is scared of many masked characters but "loves" seeing all of his father's bandmates backstage in their signature headgear.

"When he sees all his uncles backstage in the masks, he loves it, he's not scared," she continued. "But if the Easter Bunny or Mickey Mouse came up to him, or The Grinch, he'd absolutely s**t himself... There's something about the guys in Slipknot that he loves. I guess it's because he knows the guys behind the mask."

She added, "He just grabs onto his dad when he sees him in the mask, it's really sweet."

Kelly and Sid were friends for more than 20 years before they embarked on a relationship in 2022. Sidney was born later that year.