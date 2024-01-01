Marlon Wayans in despair over home robbery

Marlon Wayans has shared his despair over the fact his Los Angeles home was robbed but says there wasn't much to steal.

The 51-year-old's house was targeted by criminals at 2:30am last Saturday while he was out but while his brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, was asleep upstairs.

TMZ previously reported that the criminals smashed a window to gain access to the property and Keenen slept through the incident.

Marlon has now addressed the episode by sharing a video via Instagram in which he told fans, "I want you to know that they didn't really get much because I don't own s**t.

"The most valuable thing in my house is my house. So, unless you're gonna put that s**t on a truck and drag it away, then, yeah, man, you did well, but I don't own s**t. I don't wear jewellery... I'm not flashy. No jewellery. No necklaces. I don't have cash. I use credit cards."

In the accompanying caption, the star continued, "I live a simple life with ... a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead.

"Robbers don't waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, s**t is too heavy! You want to carry all that bulls**t? Throw your back out, and for what?!"

He added, "Please pick a better (target) thank you and love you... still."

TMZ's report had revealed Keenen was shocked to discover the home had been ransacked after staff raised the alarm at 8am, while a safe and several thousand dollars of cash had reportedly been stolen.