Mindy Kaling delights fans with new baby selfie

Mindy Kaling has delighted her fans by sharing a rare snap of herself with one of her children.

The 45-year-old comedy actress surprised her fans last month when she revealed she had secretly welcomed her third child back in February.

While celebrating the fourth of July in the USA on Thursday, the actress shared a rare snap of herself with her baby daughter, Anne.

Taking to Instagram, The Office actress shared a string of family photos and videos with one of herself holding baby Anne among them.

She captioned the cache of content with a message declaring, "A sandy/salty skin/no makeup/freezing cold perfect waves/lots of sunscreen/frosting/outside for hours kind of Independence Day."

Other photos showed Mindy posing with a sun hat on and photos of her other two children, six-year-old daughter Katherine and three-year-old son Spencer, playing on a beach - with the images prompting messages of congratulations from fans.

The latest update comes less than two weeks after Mindy announced her family had grown.

Marking her own birthday on 24 June, she wrote online at the time, "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined."

She added, "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes."