Eddie Murphy doesn't want a funeral when he dies

Eddie Murphy has revealed he doesn't want a funeral when he dies.

The comedian has told how his family and friends know that he doesn't want a funeral when he dies.

The Beverly Hills Cop star, 63, spoke about his wishes in an interview with reporter Kevin McCarthy, posted on Instagram.

He joked that the Beverly Hills Cop theme music should be played at the event after his death to make people "smile," before adding,

"That's just a joke, 'cause I'm never having a funeral." He went on to clarify, "I mean, I'm gonna die like everyone else. But (my loved ones) know...no funeral. Just let me go quietly."

Eddie was promoting his latest movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which is the fourth instalment in the hit franchise.

He joked that due to his role as policeman Axel Foley in the films, he's been asked how he feels about playing the "the Black James Bond." He admitted he tells anyone who asks him, "I don't have to be some Black James Bond. I have Axel Foley and he has theme music and everything."

Eddie is best known for his role in Beverly Hills Cop, but has also played roles in iconic movies such as Coming to America, Dr Doolittle, and voice the part of Donkey in Shrek.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is now streaming on Netflix.