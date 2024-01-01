Bear Grylls names Natalie Portman as 'toughest' celebrity he's worked with

Bear Grylls has revealed Natalie Portman is one of the toughest celebrities he's ever worked with.

The former SAS trooper turned TV star has seen lots of celebrities test their survival skills on his adventure TV series, Running Wild With Bear Grylls. Now he's revealed some of the most impressive.

"Often, I think the girls outshine the men actually," the 50-year-old said in an interview on Australian show, The Project.

"I quite like seeing that dynamic of, you know, survival is a great leveller, it doesn't care who you are, what you like, and invariably people are actually pretty impressive."

When asked who some of the toughest stars he's encountered are, he answered, "I think of Natalie Portman recently. She was incredible. You know, she is tiny, but just unstoppable."

The actress starred on his show in 2022 and learnt to descend canyons in Utah. During the trip, they had to filter water through Bear's underpants so it was clean enough to drink.

"We're gonna filter sludge water through underpants?" a shocked Natalie was seen asking on camera.

Tennis champion Roger Federer also got a mention from Bear. "He's just such an incredible guy, a positivity and determination and courage in big moments," he said. "I think there is a commonality, isn't there, between difficult moments in life, difficult moments in a jungle, difficult moments in sport. It requires you to dig deep sometimes, and that's a good thing."