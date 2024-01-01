Molly Gordon wanted to 'match the level of acting' of The Bear co-stars

Molly Gordon wanted to "match the level of acting" of her The Bear co-stars.

The 28-year-old actress has opened up about playing Claire in the award-winning series alongside the likes of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

"On that show, I just want to match the level of acting that is happening," Molly told Elle in a recent interview. "Jeremy sets such a high bar. I have to make sure the moment lands in the most honest way it can."

The star then went on to say that she became more confident while filming the third season of The Bear, which debuted on 26 June.

"I was so nervous last season not to f**k it up. Now, at least I am a little less nervous about that," she told the publication. "There is something about this set, it has infectious joy - everyone is so hardworking and happy."

The Shiva Baby actress then went on to acknowledge the show's successful awards season, which has seen Jeremy and Ayo pick up Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards for their performances.

"This show doesn't have an a**hole on it, and that's really nice. I was so excited that everyone was recognised," Molly said.

The actress then revealed that she and Ayo have been friends since they met in 2019, when they were introduced by her Shiva Baby co-star Rachel Sennott.

"That summer changed my life because it showed me this group of women creating and doing it for themselves," she explained. "This business can be isolating, so having other people show me how to handle it has been so helpful."

Molly added that she and Ayo hung out during the filming of The Bear.

"Ayo has taken me to some great restaurants... she's the coolest person in Chicago and I get to walk in with her," she gushed.