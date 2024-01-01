Catherine, Princess of Wales, pens personal message to tennis champ Andy Murray

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has shared a personal message to Andy Murray after his final match at Wimbledon.

The Princess, who is undergoing chemotherapy and did not attend the tournament this year, sent her best wishes to the former champ.

She posted a touching message to Murray on the official royal Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday 6 July.

"An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray," she penned. "On behalf of all of us, thank you!"

The Princess signed her note simply with the letter C.

Murray played his final match at Wimbledon on Saturday. The tennis legend, who previously won the championship in 2013 and 2016, played in a men's doubles round with his brother, Jamie Murray, which they lost to John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

"It feels like a good ending to me," Andy told reporters after the defeat.

"It is hard because I want to keep playing, but I can't. Physically it's too tough now. I want to play forever. I love the sport."

As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, the Princess of Wales has attended Wimbledon every year since she married Prince William in 2011 - except for when she missed the 2013 tournament after a doctor told her to rest ahead of giving birth to Prince George.

That year, Murray became the first British man to win the Grand Slam title in almost 80 years.