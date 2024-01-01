Chace Crawford recalls when he realised the extent of his fame

Chace Crawford has recalled the moment when he realised the extent of his fame.

The Gossip Girl actor has revealed the "bizarre" moment fans started to approach him.

"Dude, it was me and Ed Westwick at a summer concert in Central Park," Chace, 38, told Interview magazine, referring to his Gossip Girl co-star. "I think it was The Black Keys. It was sunny out, we were having beers and watching the concert and people started coming up to us."

"We kind of looked at each other like, 'This is really bizarre. This could be a pretty big ride,'" he added. "After that, it was never really the same."

The Boys star then shared that he "didn't really enjoy" being recognised in public.

"I didn't really enjoy being recognised that much. And being in the city (New York City), it was kind of like you're Mickey Mouse at Disneyland or something," he explained. "You're walking around and people are like, 'You're this character.' They want to take photos, and I didn't really enjoy all that attention."

Chace added that he started to get "paranoid" as a result of the attention he was receiving.

"It definitely made me a little paranoid for a while. I overthought things, it made me think twice about going places and what I was doing at night," the Inheritance actor told the publication.

Asked if his "awareness was heightened", Chace said some people act differently "around fame".

"In a very negative way. It wasn't debilitating, it was just a weird experience," he explained. "People can act weird around fame. There's a lot of people that come out of the woodwork, some hanger-ons."