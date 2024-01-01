Cara Delevingne celebrates sobriety

Cara Delevingne has shared how she's "got her power back" by becoming sober.

The model and actor revealed in an interview with The Times that years of drug and alcohol abuse left her depressed, and that how now she is clean she feels she is no longer "being controlled by other things".

Delevingne struggled with addiction issues during her time in the limelight and two years ago notorious pictures emerged of her looking worse for wear outside Van Nuys airport in LA, after attending a festival.

She also admitted that the first time she got drunk was at her aunt's wedding in 2001 when she was just eight, saying, "I got drunk that day. I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk!"

The American Horror Story actor said of her new sober life, "I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope ... but they didn't, they kept me sad and super depressed."

"I feel like I've got my power back and I'm not being controlled by other things," she added.

Delevingne is currently the face of Burberry Beauty and has appeared in TV shows such as Carnival Row and Only Murders in the Building.

She has previously labelled herself pansexual and bisexual but more recently has said her sexuality is constantly in flux and the way she uses labels often changes.