Margot Robbie pregnant - report

Margot Robbie is expecting a baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

The Barbie star debuted her baby bump on Sunday 7 July in Lake Como, Italy, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

She was waiting to step aboard for a boat ride with her movie producer partner, wearing a white crop top and showcasing a small but unmistakable bump.

People magazine has also run with multiple insider confirmations that Robbie is pregnant.

Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in December 2016 during an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

At the time, the duo had been dating for about two years after meeting in 2013 on the set of the war drama Suite Française.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor revealed in May 2016 that her relationship with "the best-looking guy in London" was unexpected.

"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she said in an interview with Vogue. "And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him."

A big family has been on Robbie's radar since day one, although she has often stressed that it would happen only when the time was right.

"If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there," Robbie told Porter in a 2018 interview.