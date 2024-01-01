Wrestler and actor John Cena announces retirement

John Cena has announced he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025.

The American wrestler-turned-actor made his upcoming departure official in front of a packed crowd at the WWE Money in the Bank (MITB) event in Toronto, Canada, at the weekend, revealing that his final competition would be sometime in 2025.

The Marine star joined the WWE in 2001 and is regarded as one of its best wrestlers of all time, having achieved world champion status 16 times.

Cena made his acting debut in 2006 when he starred in The Marine. He has since gone on to appear in a number of films including Trainwreck (2015), The Suicide Squad (2021) and Fast and Furious 9 (2021), as well as the DC superhero TV series Peacemaker.

This year, Cena starred in the comedy film Ricky Stanicky alongside Zac Efron and the Australian journalist and author Stan Grant.

Cena has been performing part-time with the WWE since 2018 as his acting career took off.

He is also a Guinness World Records holder, having granted the most Make-a-Wish wishes for seriously ill children. He granted his 650th wish on 19 July 2022. Guinness World Records lists him as the most requested celebrity.

Cena suggested an appearance at Wrestlemania in 2025 is where his WWE career will wrap up for good.