Matt McConaughey pens sweet tribute to son Levi on his 16th

Matthew McConaughey has taken to Instagram to wish his firstborn child, son Levi, a happy 16th birthday.

Sharing a montage video of photos with his nearly 10 million followers, the actor - who is married to Camila Alves - wrote in the caption, "Enjoy your journey @levimcconaughey #happybirthday."

The reel was soundtracked by a voiceover dedicated to the teenager, in which the father-of-three began, "All right Levi, coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own."

He continued, "Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can. You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared some advice for his oldest, telling him to "Just go out, enjoy. Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe."

The proud dad and Oscar winner further advised, "See the good in everybody else, but know that not everyone else is always paying attention. Take your time. Enjoy the journey."

McConaughey and Camila first met at a nightclub in 2006 and tied the knot in 2012. They celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last month.

In addition to Levi, Matthew shares daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11, with his model wife.