Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet pay tribute to Titanic producer Jon Landau

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have paid tribute to their late Titanic producer Jon Landau.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor issued a statement on Sunday to pay his respects to the Oscar-winning producer, who died following a battle with cancer on Saturday 5 July aged 63.

"Jon was an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul, who wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached," DiCaprio praised. "His legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed."

Winslet, who starred alongside DiCaprio in James Cameron's 1997 movie, described Landau as "the kindest and best of men".

She continued, "He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people. His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can't believe I am writing this, can't believe he is gone."

Landau, who won the Best Picture Oscar for producing Titanic, was best known for his collaborations with Cameron, having also worked on the famed director's Avatar franchise.

In his heartfelt statement, Cameron said, "I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away."

Avatar stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington also paid tribute to Landau. The actress wrote on Instagram, "The memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart," while Worthington told Variety, "He made everything and everyone he touched feel they could be better. He led with humour and strength, compassion and kindness."

Stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Robert Rodriguez and Michelle Rodriquez also paid tribute to Landau on social media.