Paris Hilton takes daughter London to namesake city for first time

Paris Hilton has brought her daughter London to her namesake city for the first time.

The socialite took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she had brought her almost eight-month-old daughter to stay with her in the London branch of her family's Hilton hotel chain.

"London Hilton at The London Hilton," she captioned her post. "So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true! I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London... Named after my favorite city in the world! Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London."

Paris, who welcomed London via surrogate in November 2023, shared a video of her showering the baby with kisses as she lay on a blanket on the hotel carpet.

"London is in London!" the DJ cooed. "Hi, smiley girl!"

The 43-year-old entrepreneur picked out the name London for her daughter 10 years ago.

"It's my favourite city and I've always wanted to name my daughter London," she said during a live chat episode of her podcast in March 2023. "I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter."

Paris also shares a 17-month-old son Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum.