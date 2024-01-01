Marisa Abela engaged to boyfriend Jamie Bogyo

Marisa Abela is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jamie Bogyo.

The British actress, best known for playing Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson's biopic Back to Black, and actor and writer Jamie have announced that they are engaged.

Jamie took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos and videos of the engagement, which appears to have taken place on Primrose Hill in London.

"She said she'll think about it," the West End actor jokingly captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Marisa, 27, wrote in the comments section, "A weeping mess."

The post included a clip of the newly engaged couple smiling for the camera and kissing as Marisa showed off her sparkling engagement ring, and a video of them sharing a sweet moment after Jamie popped the question.

Another clip showed the Industry actress and Moulin Rouge! actor attending what appeared to be a surprise engagement party with their friends and family.

The couple first met at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) acting school in London. They have been dating since 2020 and celebrated their fourth anniversary in January.