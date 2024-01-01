Sophie Turner pokes fun at divorce woes

Sophie Turner has poked fun at the collapse of her marriage to Joe Jonas in a flirty new advert.

The 28-year-old Game of Thrones star was married to Jonas Brothers singer Joe, 34, in 2019 but the couple stunned fans when they announced their split last year.

Now Sophie has starred in a new advert for the liqueur company St-Germain which shows her seemingly flirting with an attractive barman.

Approaching the cocktail waiter, Sophie breathes, "I'm looking for something different, fun, fresh. I'm very particular."

She adds, "Has to be bright, obviously, bubbly, the type that's welcome at any party, sweet but not too sweet. Am I asking too much or do you think I'll find it?"

She is then delighted to be presented with a St-Germain Hugo Spritz which she sips enthusiastically.

Sophie and Joe's shock split came in September 2023 - just 14 months after the arrival of their second child together.

They announced in a joint statement at the time, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The British actress has since started dating socialite Peregrine Pearson, who is the son of Michael Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray.

Meanwhile, Joe has moved on to start dating American singer Stormi Henley - who performs under the name Stormi Bree.