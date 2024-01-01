Ebon Moss-Bachrach feels 'pressure' of The Bear success

Ebon Moss-Bachrach has opened up about the pressure he and the cast of The Bear are feeling in the face of their global success.

The intense TV drama focuses on the daily lives of staff in a busy Chicago restaurant and all the tension of life in the kitchen.

The show has been a smash hit around the world and scored an astonishing 10 Emmy Award wins during the 2023 award season.

Discussing the FX on Hulu/Disney+ show, Ebon, 47, who plays Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich, told Mr Porter that the cast have been feeling under pressure to perform well in new episodes.

He said, "When I showed up (on set) after (the show won Emmys), I was nervous. It felt like there was now an expectation. An external pressure to deliver. I'm sure everyone felt that."

He continued, "We shot about 18 episodes, but everything shifts. In the past, what was one episode on the page has been split into two. I just lose myself in the messiness and chaos of it.

"I like getting taken by a wave that's bigger than you thought it was, tumbled around and spit out the other end."

Praising the dramatic elements of the show, he continued, "It's very chaotic. I love the big scenes. Scenes with lots of moving parts. People talking over each other."

Ebon went on to explain his off-screen relationship with lead star Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy Berzatto, is far friendlier than their explosive on-screen dynamic.

He gushed of Jeremy, "Humble is the wrong word. (He's got an) inability to remove himself or rise above. He's just a guy among people."