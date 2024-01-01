Jennifer Aniston gives huge update on The Morning Show season 4

Jennifer Aniston gave fans of The Morning Show a surprise update on Monday revealing the series is back in production.

The hit drama has been a smash for Apple TV+ and sees the Friends actress co-starring with Reese Witherspoon as anchors on a fictional morning news show.

The first season aired back in 2019 with a second and third following in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

There are hopes fans won't have to wait so long for a fourth season as Jennifer shared a photograph of herself alongside Reese and fellow actress Tig Notaro behind-the-scenes of the series.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram, Jennifer wrote a caption stating, "Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin... Here we come!"

While a second snap showed the cover page of the first new episode, which is titled My Roman Empire and has been written by Zander Lehmann and Charlotte Stoudt.

Charlotte previously shared details of the topics and themes the upcoming new season would tackle.

She told Deadline, "We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we're seeing now in the Middle East and stuff.

"We're looking at who you can trust. And can you trust what you're seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?"

The fourth season has added more A List stars to the cast, with Marion Cotillard joining as a businesswoman named Celine Dumont and Jeremy Irons has been cast as Martin Levy - Jennifer's on-screen father.