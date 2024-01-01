John Corbett regrets 'unfulfilling' acting career

John Corbett has explained that he regrets his career as an actor and has found the profession "unfulfilling".

The 63-year-old has a career that spans back to the 1980s and has featured in the hugely successful Sex and the City and My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchises.

But the success on-screen has left John feeling hollow and he says he wishes he had more to show for the past few decades of his life.

Speaking on the Fly on the Wall podcast, the TV and film star said, "Look, I'm in the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and in showbiz. It's just a fact. So I can reveal now I picked the f**king wrong thing to do with my life."

He continued, "Have you ever sat in a f**king waiting room of a doctor's office for like an hour and been like, 'What the f**k?' For me, that's what making a movie is like, because I'm not part of any creative process."

He added, "I've made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me at every restaurant I go in. I'm a friend of the world. But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn't write one f**king line. I didn't write one joke that made people laugh. So it's been unfulfilling on that level."

He also said he admires the career choices of Emma Stone due to the fact she has appeared in critically acclaimed films including Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness which she produced and had creative input on.