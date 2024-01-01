The Devil Wears Prada sequel in early development

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is in early development at Disney.



According to Deadline, original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna has been lined up to script a follow-up to the hit 2006 comedy movie starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.



Sources have claimed Streep and Blunt could be set to return for the second instalment of the film.



The Devil Wears Prada followed graduate Andrea Sachs, played by Hathaway, as she landed a junior assistant role working for powerful and demanding editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly at Runway magazine.



Streep's performance earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination, while Blunt also impressed critics in her breakout role as Miranda's uptight senior assistant Emily Charlton.



It has been reported the sequel could see the return of both Streep and Blunt, with the story following present day Priestly struggling as the traditional magazine publishing industry continues to decline. According to insiders, Priestly will square off against Charlton, who is now a high-powered executive working for a luxury group, as Priestly fights to chase the company's ad dollars.



In 2002, Blunt revealed she would reprise her role "in a heartbeat".



It is not yet clear whether Hathaway will be involved, but she has previously expressed doubts about a second instalment.



"I don't know if there can be a sequel," she said during an appearance on The View. "I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything's gone so digital and that movie is centred around the concept of producing a physical thing and it's just, it's just very different."



David Frankel, who directed the original movie is reportedly in talks to return, while producer Wendy Finerman is also said to be on board.



The Devil Wears Prada was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name.