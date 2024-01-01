'Edge of Tomorrow' director Doug Liman "keeps talking about" making a sequel with Tom Cruise.

The 2014 sci-fi flick – which starred the 62-year-old actor as Major William Cage, a military offer who is trapped in a time loop during a battle against invading aliens – was announced to be getting a follow-up flick by Warner Bros. in 2019, though there has not been any concrete updates since.

However, Doug, 58, has now revealed the project is alive and well, and added he and the 'Mission: Impossible' actor continue to discuss ideas for the next entry.

When Empire magazine asked if the proposed 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel was completely dead, he said: "No, we keep talking about it. We love that world.

"Tom and I just actually re-watched it about two months ago, because I hadn’t seen it in 10 years. I was like, 'Wow, that is a really good movie.'"

The film – which also starred Emily Blunt as the battle-hardened warrior Sergeant Rita Vrataski – was moderately successful, making $370 million before it left theatres.

Despite not being a major box office winner, the film lived on through the fans, and is now often cited as one of Tom's best pictures across his career.

Reflecting on the flick's status amongst fans, the filmmaker explained he would rather make movies that could stand the test of time instead of those that just make a lot of money.

He said: "I haven’t necessarily always had the good fortune of having movies that have huge opening weekends.

"'Bourne Identity' lost to 'Scooby-Doo' [on] its opening weekend. And 'Swingers' came and went from the theatres.

"What I’ve come to understand is, I’m making movies for the long term. I’m an ego-driven guy, I’d like to get accolades now. But I also recognize that, if I was given the choice, I’ll choose making films that people 50 years from now are still watching."